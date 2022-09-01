 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Mets Game VII chat

By Eric Stephen
Milwaukee Brewers v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Michael Owens/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Dodgers and Mets have each won three games against the other this season, with only Thursday left to decide the regular season series. Los Angeles has scored 21 runs, New York 20.

Clayton Kershaw is back to start the series finale. Miguel Vargas is back, too.

Phil Bickford has also returned, with Brusdar Graterol landing on the 15-day injured list.

Dodgers-Mets lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Mets
RF Betts CF Nimmo (L)
SS Turner RF Marte
1B Freeman (L) SS Lindor (S)
C Smith 1B Alonso
3B Muncy (L) DH Ruf
DH Turner LF Canha
2B Lux (L) 2B McNeil (L)
CF Thompson 3B Escobar (S)
LF Taylor C McCann
Clayton Kershaw vs. Chris Bassitt on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (90-39) at Mets (83-48)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Chris Bassitt
  • Location: Citi Field, New York
  • Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network

