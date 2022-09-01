Dodgers vs. Mets Game VII chat

The Dodgers and Mets have each won three games against the other this season, with only Thursday left to decide the regular season series. Los Angeles has scored 21 runs, New York 20.
Clayton Kershaw is back to start the series finale. Miguel Vargas is back, too.
Phil Bickford has also returned, with Brusdar Graterol landing on the 15-day injured list.
Dodgers-Mets lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Mets
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Mets
|RF
|Betts
|CF
|Nimmo (L)
|SS
|Turner
|RF
|Marte
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Lindor (S)
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Alonso
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|DH
|Ruf
|DH
|Turner
|LF
|Canha
|2B
|Lux (L)
|2B
|McNeil (L)
|CF
|Thompson
|3B
|Escobar (S)
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|McCann
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (90-39) at Mets (83-48)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Chris Bassitt
- Location: Citi Field, New York
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network
