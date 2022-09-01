Dodgers vs. Mets Game VII chat

The Dodgers and Mets have each won three games against the other this season, with only Thursday left to decide the regular season series. Los Angeles has scored 21 runs, New York 20.

Clayton Kershaw is back to start the series finale. Miguel Vargas is back, too.

Phil Bickford has also returned, with Brusdar Graterol landing on the 15-day injured list.

Dodgers-Mets lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Mets Pos Dodgers Pos Mets RF Betts CF Nimmo (L) SS Turner RF Marte 1B Freeman (L) SS Lindor (S) C Smith 1B Alonso 3B Muncy (L) DH Ruf DH Turner LF Canha 2B Lux (L) 2B McNeil (L) CF Thompson 3B Escobar (S) LF Taylor C McCann

Game info