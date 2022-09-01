 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v New York Mets

September 1: Mets 5, Dodgers 3

First 2-game losing streak for LA in over 5 weeks

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

Clayton Kershaw struck out six in five strong innings in his return from the injured list, but the Dodgers were sloppy on defense in the later innings, dropping two of three the Mets at Citi Field in New York.

5 Total Updates Since
Aug 30, 2022, 4:37pm PDT