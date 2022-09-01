September 1: Mets 5, Dodgers 3

Clayton Kershaw struck out six in five strong innings in his return from the injured list, but the Dodgers were sloppy on defense in the later innings, dropping two of three the Mets at Citi Field in New York.
Filed under:
- Stream
Aug 30, 2022, 4:37pm PDT
-
September 1
Dodgers mistakes come back to bite them in loss to Mets
Clayton Kershaw looked very good in his five-inning return from the injured list, but the Dodgers made several mistakes over the final few innings, losing the series finale to the Mets on the margins.
-
September 1
Dodgers vs. Mets Game VII chat
The Dodgers and Mets play for the final time in the regular season on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field in New York.
-
September 1
Brusdar Graterol lands on IL with right elbow inflammation
The Dodgers placed right-hander Brusdar Graterol on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on Thursday, and recalled reliever Phil Bickford from Triple-A.
-
September 1
Clayton Kershaw activated, Miguel Vargas called up
The Dodgers activated Clayton Kershaw off the injured list to start the series finale against the Mets, and also recalled Miguel Vargas from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
August 30
Clayton Kershaw will return Thursday vs. Mets
Clayton Kershaw will be activated from the injured list Thursday to start the Dodgers’ series finale against the Mets, after missing nearly four weeks with low back pain.