The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

This week on The Lineup with True Blue LA, we appreciate the theater of the Dodgers-Mets series, and look ahead to September and the roster decisions that are coming.

Clayton Kershaw is back, and Miguel Vargas, too. Plus, what Tony Gonsolin’s injury means for the pitching depth getting ready for October.

Thanks as always to producer extraordinaire Brian Salvatore for making us sound good.

