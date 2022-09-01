Trea Turner’s 1,000th career hit wasn’t extraordinary, but it did help the Dodgers to an extra-innings win over the Marlins on Monday.
With Cody Bellinger on second to start the 10th inning, Turner chopped a dribbler halfway down the third base line. Bellinger almost walked into third, and the Dodgers quickly cashed him in later that inning.
1,000 career hits for Trea Turner— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 30, 2022
(via @Dodgers) pic.twitter.com/relkLqo3f2
Though he wished his 1,000th hit had maybe been a little cleaner, Turner was still able to enjoy the moment.
“It’s a good milestone,” he said on SportsNet LA. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to because my parents were here. I know my dad’s been counting down.”
.@treavturner hits career milestone in front of his family— SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 30, 2022
Turner recorded 1,000th career-hit in #Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/BVugA8DYzD
The milestone comes on the heels of another career highlight: Turner announced that he’ll play for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.
Honorable Mention: Timmy Trumpet
We don’t need to talk about Brandon Nimmo’s near-impossible robbery of Justin Turner’s near-homer (but here it is, just in case you actually do). Instead, let’s just all appreciate the electric spectacle of Mets closer Edwin Diaz taking the mound to a live rendition of his walkup song, courtesy of Timmy Trumpet. You have to admit that it was pretty fun.
Timmy Trumpet rocked Citi Field @TimmyTrumpet | @Mets | #MLBNShowcase pic.twitter.com/7M2ieEe44D— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 1, 2022
