Trea Turner’s 1,000th career hit wasn’t extraordinary, but it did help the Dodgers to an extra-innings win over the Marlins on Monday.

With Cody Bellinger on second to start the 10th inning, Turner chopped a dribbler halfway down the third base line. Bellinger almost walked into third, and the Dodgers quickly cashed him in later that inning.

Though he wished his 1,000th hit had maybe been a little cleaner, Turner was still able to enjoy the moment.

“It’s a good milestone,” he said on SportsNet LA. “It’s something I’ve been looking forward to because my parents were here. I know my dad’s been counting down.”

.@treavturner hits career milestone in front of his family



Turner recorded 1,000th career-hit in #Dodgers' 3-2 win over the Marlins. pic.twitter.com/BVugA8DYzD — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 30, 2022

The milestone comes on the heels of another career highlight: Turner announced that he’ll play for Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Honorable Mention: Timmy Trumpet

We don’t need to talk about Brandon Nimmo’s near-impossible robbery of Justin Turner’s near-homer (but here it is, just in case you actually do). Instead, let’s just all appreciate the electric spectacle of Mets closer Edwin Diaz taking the mound to a live rendition of his walkup song, courtesy of Timmy Trumpet. You have to admit that it was pretty fun.