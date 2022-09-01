 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers place Brusdar Graterol on injured list with right elbow inflammation

Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A

By Eric Stephen
Milwaukee Brewers v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dodgers will be without reliever Brusdar Graterol for at least two weeks, as the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his right elbow.

That injury adds further context as to why Graterol wasn’t available to pitch in Tuesday’s series opener against the Mets. The Dodgers had five relievers unavailable for that game, four of whom pitched at least the night before. Graterol last pitched Sunday in Miami.

Graterol also missed six weeks with right shoulder inflammation, returning just ten days ago. He pitched in four games in between injured list stints.

Graterol has a 3.02 ERA and 3.12 FIP in 41 games this season, with 39 strikeouts and 10 walks in 44⅔ innings. He’s allowed earned runs in just one of his last 19 appearances.

The Dodgers made the Graterol move retroactive to Wednesday, which means his earliest return date is September 14.

Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A, just two days after getting optioned. Bickford has a 5.14 ERA and 4.43 FIP in 51 games, with 49 strikeouts and 13 walks in 49 innings. He’s allowed a team-bullpen-high nine home runs.

The Dodgers are also expected to make a corresponding roster move once they are back home Friday, with Blake Treinen activated after missing 4½ months on the injured list.

