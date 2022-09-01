Dodgers place Brusdar Graterol on injured list with right elbow inflammation

The Dodgers will be without reliever Brusdar Graterol for at least two weeks, as the right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday with inflammation in his right elbow.

That injury adds further context as to why Graterol wasn’t available to pitch in Tuesday’s series opener against the Mets. The Dodgers had five relievers unavailable for that game, four of whom pitched at least the night before. Graterol last pitched Sunday in Miami.

#Dodgers Brusdar Graterol said he felt his elbow bothering him during his last outing against the Marlins. He’s going to get an MRI tomorrow, which will determine how long he’ll be sidelined. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) September 1, 2022

Brusdar Graterol said he’s getting an MRI tomorrow. Didn’t want to speculate on whether he feels he can be back this year until after that. Said he felt some more pain in his elbow today after trying to throw a bullpen session yesterday. Has bothered him since his last outing. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 1, 2022

Graterol also missed six weeks with right shoulder inflammation, returning just ten days ago. He pitched in four games in between injured list stints.

Graterol has a 3.02 ERA and 3.12 FIP in 41 games this season, with 39 strikeouts and 10 walks in 44⅔ innings. He’s allowed earned runs in just one of his last 19 appearances.

The Dodgers made the Graterol move retroactive to Wednesday, which means his earliest return date is September 14.

Phil Bickford was recalled from Triple-A, just two days after getting optioned. Bickford has a 5.14 ERA and 4.43 FIP in 51 games, with 49 strikeouts and 13 walks in 49 innings. He’s allowed a team-bullpen-high nine home runs.

The Dodgers are also expected to make a corresponding roster move once they are back home Friday, with Blake Treinen activated after missing 4½ months on the injured list.