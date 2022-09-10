Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 137

The Dodgers on Friday lost a series opener to the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, but still remain on pace for the best record over a full season in franchise history. Here’s a look at their chase for a team record, plus something a National League team hasn’t done in over a century, and a longshot pursuit of the major league wins record.

Most MLB wins in a season

Both the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners won 116 games, the major league record. Chicago did so in only 152 games, and Seattle accomplished the feat under the current 162-game schedule format.

The Dodgers, now 94-43, still technically have a chance to beat or match this mark, but it’s a long shot. Los Angeles would need to win 22 of their final 25 games just to tie the record.

The Cubs in 1906 beat the Pirates in their 137th game, a 12th victory in a row that brought Chicago’s record to an absurd 105-32. In 2001, the Mariners in their 137th game beat the Orioles to end a series in Baltimore, improving to 98-39.

The Dodgers are currently on pace to win 111 games, which would be the second-most in National League history, behind only those 1906 Cubs. The last NL club to win more than 108 games in a season was the 1909 Pirates, who finished 110-42.

Best Dodgers record

106 wins is the mark to shoot for here, accomplished by both the 2019 and 2021 teams. The 2022 Dodgers need only to finish 13-12 to set a new franchise record for wins.

The Dodgers in 2019 were 88-49 through 137 games, and last year were 86-51 at this point in the season, both on their way to 106 wins.

But the 2022 Dodgers also have a chance to also have the best winning percentage in team history, over a full season. The 2020 team was 43-17 (.717) in the pandemic-shortened season, but we’ll exclude the 60-game regular season when comparing across eras.

The 1899 Brooklyn Superbas were 101-47 (.6824), and the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers were 105-49 (.6818). To beat those teams, the 2022 Dodgers — currently with a .686 win percentage — would need at least 111 wins, meaning a 17-8 finish.

Through 137 games, the 1899 Superbas were 94-43, and the 1953 team was 95-42.