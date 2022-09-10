Dodgers notes: Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Joey Galo, Chris Martin

Dodgers infielder Max Muncy received a cortisone shot in his left knee after Wednesday’s game, and was unavailable for Friday’s series opener in San Diego, per multiple reports.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters at Petco Park that the hope is for Muncy to be available off the bench as early as Saturday, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

Muncy said he thinks the knee issues might stem from his new step-back motion to begin his swing, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. Plunkett also reported, “Muncy had an MRI of his knee ‘about a week ago,’ Roberts said, that showed ‘some kind of irritation’ but nothing serious.”

Muncy joins Gavin Lux in the recent cortisone club. For Lux, it’s been a neck issue keeping him sidelined. Friday was Lux’s seventh straight game missed, and he’s been limited to just four starts and 18 plate appearances over the Dodgers’ last 16 games. Sounds like he won’t play for a while, either, per Fabian Ardaya at The Athletic.

Gavin Lux might swing a bat tomorrow, Dave Roberts said, but is close to a week from game activity. Won’t go on the IL — Roberts said they don’t feel they need to add the extra position player (they view this current group as who they’re choosing from right now for postseason). — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 9, 2022

Links

Joey Gallo has started 22 of the 34 games for which he’s been active with the Dodgers, but he’s only completed 12 of those games, and has been heavily platooned, the left-hander batting only five times against left-handed pitchers. J.P. Hoornstra at the Los Angeles Daily News wrote about Gallo embracing the role. “Maybe I can contribute a little bit but, you know, it’s nice to have such depth and so many talented players up and down the lineup that anybody can take over a game,” Gallo said. “It’s a lot of weight off your shoulder, I think.”

Ben Clemens at FanGraphs wrote about relievers acquired at the trade deadline have changed their pitch mix. Among them is Chris Martin, who has thrown his four-seam fastball 12 percent more often with the Dodgers, with great success. “What he does have is pinpoint command,” Clemens wrote. “His calling card is moving the ball across the strike zone depending on his opponent.”

Jayson Stark at The Athletic had some fun facts regarding the Dodgers’ juggernaut season, including this quote from a rival executive referencing the team’s pythagorean record: “We get bored with greatness sometimes. ... But that team is really awesome. I don’t know if they’re going to be ‘win-117-games awesome.’ But I think if they had to, they probably would, if that makes any sense. That’s how good they are.”

Dustin Nosler at Dodger Stadium took a stab at predicting the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

Beginning Saturday at the Fullerton Museum Center and running through December 31, the National Baseball Hall of Fame exhibit “Picturing America’s Pastime,” featuring a collection of photos, will be on display. Among the events at the museum will be a celebration for Tommy Lasorda on September 22, Lasorda’s birthday, as well as the opening of an adjacent Lasorda exhibit beginning Saturday evening.