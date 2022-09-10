 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Padres Game XV chat

The Dodgers turn to Julio Urías after losing the opener to the Padres. He’s allowed seven runs in his last nine starts, and in two starts against San Diego this season the left-hander has allowed two total runs, winning both games.

Offense figure to be at a premium Saturday, since Blake Snell has never allowed more than two runs in any start against the Dodgers. Snell has a 1.99 career ERA against the Dodgers, including 12 strikeouts over five innings on July 1. The Dodgers did win that game, which perhaps provides the blueprint, force Snell to throw a lot of pitches, and get him out of the game one way or another.

Seems like a winning strategy.

Dodgers-Padres lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Padres
RF Betts SS Kim
SS Turner RF Soto (L)
1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado
DH Smith DH Bell (S)
3B Turner 1B Myers
LF Taylor 2B Cronenworth (L)
2B Alberto DH Profar (S)
CF Thompson C Nola
C Barnes CF Azocar
Julio Urías vs. Blake Snell on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (94-43) at Padres (77-62)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Blake Snell
  • Location: Petco Park, San Diego
  • Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

