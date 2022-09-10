 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Diego Padres

September 10: Dodgers 8, Padres 4

Julio Urías leads the NL with a 2.30 ERA

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
/ new

Freddie Freeman homered and doubled, part of a four-hit, four-RBI night. Trea Turner hit a three-run double off Blake Snell to break open the game to back Julio Urías strong seven innings in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

4 Total Updates Since
Sep 9, 2022, 9:35am PDT