September 10: Dodgers 8, Padres 4

Freddie Freeman homered and doubled, part of a four-hit, four-RBI night. Trea Turner hit a three-run double off Blake Snell to break open the game to back Julio Urías strong seven innings in the Dodgers’ win over the Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Sep 9, 2022, 9:35am PDT
September 10
Freeman, Trea chase Snell to back Urías in Dodgers triumph
Freddie Freeman had four hits and four RBI, and Trea Turner broke the game open with a three-run double to beat Blake Snell and the Padres. Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías pitched seven strong innings to win for the 13th time in his past 15 starts.
September 10
Blake Treinen placed on IL with right shoulder tightness
Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen is back on the injured list eight days after he was activated. This time it’s right shoulder tightness that will sideline him for at least two weeks, hampering his chances to pitch in the postseason.
September 10
Dodgers vs. Padres Game XV chat
The Dodgers play the Padres on Saturday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego.
September 9
Dodgers vs. Padres Series Preview
The Dodgers and Padres meet again in San Diego for a three-game series.