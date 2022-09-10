Blake Treinen placed on 15-day injured list with right shoulder tightness

The Dodgers quest to build a postseason pitching staff is becoming less and less about picking from a group of arms, and more of the pitchers who are healthy will be active in October. Blake Treinen rejoined the infirmary on Saturday, placed on the 15-day injured list with what the team is calling right shoulder tightness.

The move is retroactive to Wednesday, meaning the earliest Treinen can return is September 22. But that’s if he’s healthy.

He missed 4½ months after a torn capsule in his right shoulder, and returned to the fold on September 2, just over a week ago. The veteran right-hander pitched twice last week for the Dodgers, tossing a scoreless inning last Sunday against the Padres then another two days later against the Giants. Treinen retired six of his seven batters faced.

Then came the soreness, which kept Treinen out the last few days. Including Saturday.

Dave Roberts said Blake Treinen catch play didn’t go as expected. There is a growing possibility Trenien may go on IL. #Dodgers — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 10, 2022

That’s different from the shoulder capsule he partially tore earlier this, and something Roberts said is normal. But given how late in the season it is, “it’s preventing him from what he needs to do,” Roberts added — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) September 10, 2022

Treinen is one of eight Dodgers pitchers on the injured list, seven of them relievers, and all with designs on making it back for the postseason. The closest ones to returning might be Tommy Kahnle and left-hander Victor González, each of whom threw on back-to-back days this week for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

González’s 30 days on rehab assignment is up after Wednesday, which means the Dodgers will have to make a roster decision to activate him from the 60-day injured list.

As for now, Andre Jackson got the call up to the majors as the fresh arm in the bullpen. This is his third stint in the majors this season but he has yet to pitch. Jackson has the distinction of having his last game in both Triple-A and with the Dodgers an extended save. He got a three-inning save on the final day of the 2021 regular season in Los Angeles, and last Sunday for Oklahoma City pitched four scoreless innings to close out a win against division rival Round Rock.

Jackson was originally listed to start for Oklahoma City on Sunday, but plans can change.