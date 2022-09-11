Trea Turner has the Dodgers’ first 20-homer, 20-steal season in a dozen years

Trea Turner has been a nearly everyday fixture in the top third of the Dodgers lineup, a key cog driving the best offense in the sport. But he also brings a combination of power and speed the Dodgers haven’t seen in over a decade.

Turner went deep on Sunday, his 20th home run of the season. Couple that with his 24 stolen bases — on only 27 attempts — and Turner has the Dodgers’ first 20-homer, 20-steal season in 11 years.

Matt Kemp was the last to reach those numbers, nearly doubling them in his near-MVP season with 39 home runs and 40 stolen bases in 2011. Kemp and Turner are two of nine members of the Dodgers’ 20-20 club, a group that’s produced a total of 14 individual seasons, beginning with Babe Herman in 1929.

Kemp, Shawn Green, and Pedro Guerrero each have two 20-20 seasons with the Dodgers, and Raul Mondesi did it three times. Kemp and Mondesi (1997, 1999) have the only 30-30 seasons in franchise history.

Turner is just the third Dodgers infielder with 20 home runs and 20 steals in a season, along with Davey Lopes (1979) and Guerrero (1983).

Power has been a part of Turner’s game for some time, hitting at least 19 home runs in each of the last four full seasons, plus 12 in the 60-game 2020 campaign. Between the Nationals and Dodgers in 2021, Turner hit 28 homers and stole 32 bases.

The Dodgers shortstop entered Sunday hitting .305/.350/.482, a 133 wRC+ with 36 doubles to go with now 20 home runs, and 24 stolen bases. Turner ranks in the top ten in the National League in hits, runs scored, RBI, total bases, and steals.