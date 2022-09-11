 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Trea Turner has the Dodgers’ first 20-homer, 20-steal season in a dozen years

Turner is the third Dodgers infielder with a 20-20 season

By Eric Stephen
MLB: SEP 03 Padres at Dodgers Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Trea Turner has been a nearly everyday fixture in the top third of the Dodgers lineup, a key cog driving the best offense in the sport. But he also brings a combination of power and speed the Dodgers haven’t seen in over a decade.

Turner went deep on Sunday, his 20th home run of the season. Couple that with his 24 stolen bases — on only 27 attempts — and Turner has the Dodgers’ first 20-homer, 20-steal season in 11 years.

Matt Kemp was the last to reach those numbers, nearly doubling them in his near-MVP season with 39 home runs and 40 stolen bases in 2011. Kemp and Turner are two of nine members of the Dodgers’ 20-20 club, a group that’s produced a total of 14 individual seasons, beginning with Babe Herman in 1929.

Kemp, Shawn Green, and Pedro Guerrero each have two 20-20 seasons with the Dodgers, and Raul Mondesi did it three times. Kemp and Mondesi (1997, 1999) have the only 30-30 seasons in franchise history.

Turner is just the third Dodgers infielder with 20 home runs and 20 steals in a season, along with Davey Lopes (1979) and Guerrero (1983).

Power has been a part of Turner’s game for some time, hitting at least 19 home runs in each of the last four full seasons, plus 12 in the 60-game 2020 campaign. Between the Nationals and Dodgers in 2021, Turner hit 28 homers and stole 32 bases.

The Dodgers shortstop entered Sunday hitting .305/.350/.482, a 133 wRC+ with 36 doubles to go with now 20 home runs, and 24 stolen bases. Turner ranks in the top ten in the National League in hits, runs scored, RBI, total bases, and steals.

Dodgers with 20 home runs & 20 stolen bases in a season

Player Pos Year HR SB wRC+ bWAR fWAR
Player Pos Year HR SB wRC+ bWAR fWAR
Babe Herman RF 1929 21 21 155 4.6 5.2
Willie Davis CF 1962 21 32 113 5.8 5.2
Davey Lopes 2B 1979 28 44 133 4.7 4.6
Pedro Guerrero OF/3B 1982 32 22 156 6.8 6.2
Pedro Guerrero 3B 1983 32 23 151 5.5 5.4
Kirk Gibson LF 1988 25 31 150 6.5 6.2
Raul Mondesi RF 1995 26 27 119 4.8 4.1
Raul Mondesi RF 1997 30 32 138 5.7 5.7
Raul Mondesi RF 1999 33 36 107 2.0 2.0
Shawn Green RF 2000 24 24 116 3.1 3.2
Shawn Green RF 2001 49 20 149 7.0 6.7
Matt Kemp CF 2009 26 34 123 4.9 4.9
Matt Kemp CF 2011 39 40 168 8.0 8.3
Trea Turner SS 2022 20 24 133 4.7 5.5
through September 11, 2022 Source: Baseball Reference and FanGraphs

