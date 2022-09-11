Dodgers notes: Blake Treinen, MLB rule changes, minor league unionization

On a Sunday morning in which injured Dodgers pitchers Tony Gonsolin, Brusdar Graterol, and Yency Almonte will all throw bullpen sessions at Petco Park, here are some Dodgers and MLB stories for your perusal.

Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more on Blake Treinen’s latest injured list stint, which could jeopardize the right-hander’s chances of pitching in the postseason. From Plunkett: “Treinen will ‘absolutely’ have to show over the final two weeks of the regular season that his shoulder issues have been resolved if he is going to be a part of the Dodgers’ postseason bullpen, [Dave] Roberts said.”

I missed this yesterday, but here’s a good recap of Dodgers players and Roberts’ reaction to the new MLB rule changes for 2023, from Jack Harris at the Los Angeles Times.

MLB and the Players Association on Saturday finalized a card-check agreement that will formalize the recognition of the minor league players union, report Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan of ESPN, who add that the MLBPA will present union cards to a neutral arbiter on Wednesday for counting.

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong is interested in buying the Angels, reports Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. My favorite part of this Los Angeles Times story about the Los Angeles Times owner is this quote: “Soon-Shiong told The Times he had no comment.”