Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 138

The Dodgers got back in the win column on Saturday with an 8-4 win in San Diego, keeping them on pace to set franchise records for wins and winning percentage in a season.

Best Dodgers record

The Dodgers are trying to set or tie a franchise record for wins for a third consecutive full season. They won 106 games in 2019 to set a new mark, then matched it in 2021. In between, they were 43-17 (.717) in the pandemic-shortened 2020 to set team record for winning percentage.

To beat 106 wins this year, the 95-43 Dodgers need to finish 12-12 over their final 24 games.

Ignoring the 60-game season from two years ago, the Dodgers this year have a chance to break the team record for winning percentage over a full season. That’s currently held by the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas at 101-47 (.6824), narrowly ahead of the 1953 Dodgers at 105-49 (.6818). To beat that this year, the Dodgers need 111 wins, which would require a 16-8 finish.

Most MLB wins in a season

Outside of their team records, the Dodgers also have an outside chance at reaching the most wins in a season by any MLB team, though it would require a furious finish.

The 1906 Cubs went 116-36, and the 2001 Mariners were 116-46. For the Dodgers to match that win total, they need a 21-3 finish. Don’t hold your breath.

But if the Dodgers at least get reasonably close to that record, they could at least accomplish something notable along the way. The Big Red Machine in 1975 and the 1986 Mets each won 108 games. But no National League team has won more than that since the 1909 Pirates were 110-42.

The Dodgers this year are on pace for 112 wins.