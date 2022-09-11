Andy Pages, Leonel Valera stay hot for Tulsa

The Dodgers affiliates took part in three games decided by one run, losing all three while the other two games were high-scoring affairs.

Player of the day

For the second straight night, Andy Pages and Leonel Valera led the way on offense for the Drillers. The pair each went deep and drove in four runs Saturday to hep their team to another win.

Andy Pages



The No. 5 @Dodgers prospect belts a dinger to the home run terrace in left, his 24th of the year for the @TulsaDrillers. pic.twitter.com/yw7iNiFwuH — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 11, 2022

Pages finished 2-for-4, hitting a solo homer in the second inning, a sac fly in the third and a two-run double in the eighth inning broke a 7-7 tie. Valera went 3-for-5 with a three-run homer and two singles.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City is doing their best to fall out of the top spot in the PCL East. The Dodgers scored two late runs to make it close but they fell 4-3 to Tacoma (Mariners).

The eighth loss in their last 10 games, combined with a win for both El Paso (Padres) and Round Rock (Rangers), drops OKC out of first and into a tie for second place with Round Rock.

After trading runs in the first inning, OKC found themselves down 4-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Michael Busch singled home a run in the seventh and Jason Martin did the same in the eighth. But they would go in order in the ninth to take the loss.

Busch finished his night 3-for-5 with the RBI-single, while Edwin Ríos singled in the run for the Dodgers in the first, going 2-for-4 out of the cleanup spot.

Tommy Kahnle tossed another inning in the boxscore but he didn’t record all three outs in the same inning. The right-hander came in with one on and one out in the seventh inning and allowed two singles to allow a run charged to Marshall Kasowski. Kahnle would start the next inning with a strikeout before being lifted.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers followed the lead of Pages and Valera to take a 10-7 win over Frisco (Rangers) Saturday.

Tulsa had a 7-2 lead entering the bottom of the seventh evaporate when the RoughRiders put up a five-run inning to tie the game. Pages doubled in the go-ahead runs in the eighth and Justin Yurchak singled in an insurance run in the ninth.

Starter Nick Nastrini went five innings, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out six.

High-A Great Lakes

Having trouble with being shutout this series, it looked like Saturday would be a different story for Great Lakes with an early lead. It was different but they still lost 5-4 to West Michigan (Tigers) in extra innings.

Aldrich De Jongh made sure the Loons scored by hitting a solo homer in the second inning. Diego Cartaya, Jorbit Vivas and Damon Keith would add run-scoring singles on the way to a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the ninth.

A bases loaded walk and a three-run triple for West Michigan tied it to force extra innings and they walked it off when the throw from Eddys Leonard at short couldn’t be handled at home by Cartaya.

Whitecaps Walk-off Win!

Jake Holton grounds to shortstop but the Loons can’t make the play and West Michigan completes their 5-run comeback win. @ThatDanHasty with the details. pic.twitter.com/u5gmv2tRIz — Tigers Minor League Report (@tigersMLreport) September 11, 2022

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho held a 6-2 advantage when the rain suspended the Friday night game with Lake Elsinore (Padres). It was mostly Lake Elsinore from that point on as the Quakes allowed 13 runs when they resumed Saturday, sending Rancho to a 15-12 loss.

The two clubs combined for seven home runs and several lead changes along the way. Kyle Froemke and Dalton Rushing hit their home runs Friday night to help the Quakes to a four-run lead. The storm got a two-run homer from Jakob Marsee in the fourth and then three more home runs as a team in the fifth put Lake Elsinore up 8-7.

Rancho scored exactly one run in each inning from the fourth to the ninth and would need every singe one. Lake Elsinore scored four in the ninth to go ahead 12-11 but allowed the tying run to score in the ninth on a wild pitch.

A pair of walks and two singles led to three runs in the top of the 10th to put the game away in favor of Lake Elsinore.

Rushing finished his night 2-for-4 with four runs driven in on the two-run blast, a sac fly and an RBI-single. 18-year-old Juan Alonso went 3-for-6 with one RBI out of the ninth spot in the order for the Quakes.

Lake Elsinore committed six errors in the game, allowing Rancho to score three unearned runs. But it wasn’t enough for the Quakes to win the game.

There wasn’t much offense to speak of in the shortened Game 2 of the unorthodox doubleheader. Rancho allowed two runs to score on an error in the second inning and their only run came by way of bases loaded walk in the fourth.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes activated C Marco Hernandez. Rancho Cucamonga Quakes activated 3B Julio Carrion from the 7-day injured list. LHP Maddux Bruns and SS Joel Ibarra assigned to ACL Dodgers from Rancho Cucamonga Quakes.

Saturday Scores

Sunday Schedule