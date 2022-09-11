Dodgers vs. Padres Game XVI chat

Max Muncy returns to the Dodger lineup after being out this weekend due to recovery from a cortisone shot to his left knee. Muncy hit three home runs in his last two games played against the Giants.

Manager Dave Roberts had told the media scrum on Saturday that Muncy would start at third base but perhaps to give his knee a little more time, Muncy starts at designated hitter today.

The Dodgers will try to go five-for-five in their regular season series against the Padres today and even with 11 wins in 15 games, that is underplaying how these teams have played against each other this season.

The Dodgers have outscored the Padres 89 to 39 which means there is a 4-run differential per game so far this season. The Dodgers are hitting .256/.330/.490 while the Padres have managed to go .189/.263/.298 in the first 15 games against the Dodgers.

Joe Musgrove pitched well in his only start against the Dodgers this season, going seven innings and allowing three runs while striking out 10. The Dodgers won because their bullpen usage held the Padres to one run.

Since Musgrove’s 5-year $100M extension was reported on August 1st, he is 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA. Musgrove has also given up 8 home runs in 38.1 innings whereas in his previous 115.1 innings, teams hit 11 home runs against Musgrove.

Andrew Heaney has been a two true outcome pitcher in his last four starts. He has struck out 36 and given up 10 home runs in 21 innings pitched. Heaney has one start against the Padres this season, he went 4.2 innings and gave up three unearned runs in an 8-3 Dodger win in August.

Dodgers - Padres lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Padres Pos Dodgers Pos Padres RF Betts SS Kim SS T. Turner RF Soto (L) 1B Freeman (L) 3B Machado C Smith DH Bell (S) DH Muncy (L) 1B Myers 3B J. Turner 2B Cronenworth (L) LF Gallo (L) LF Profar (S) 2B Taylor C Nola CF Bellinger (L) CF Azocar

