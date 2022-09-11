September 11: Dodgers 11, Padres 2

Justin Turner hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs, including a grand slam, to rout the Padres on Sunday afternoon at Petco Park in San Diego, and clinched a playoff spot for the 10th season in a row.
The Dodgers and Padres meet again in San Diego for a three-game series.