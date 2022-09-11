Dodgers closer to slamming door on NL West

If there has been one constant throughout for the Dodgers since 2014, it has been Justin Turner’s status as one of the faces of the Dodgers. When you think he might be done, he reminds everyone of the offense his bat can still provide to the Dodgers.

After a mediocre first half, Turner has been hot in the second, hitting .330/.398/.524 in 118 plate appearances prior to today’s game. On Sunday, Turner hit two home runs, one his second career grand slam, to lead the Dodger comeback for a 11-2 win.

Is this why they call it Slam Diego? pic.twitter.com/YygNRXQHDm — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2022

Justin Turner’s only other game with two home runs this season was also against the Padres and Joe Musgrove. In that game, Turner hit both home runs against Musgrove.

The win clinched a playoff spot and lowered their magic number to two as the Dodgers get ready to continue this three-city road trip in Phoenix. It also meant the Dodgers had won all five series they have played against the Padres this season. These two teams will play each other one more time at the end of the month in San Diego.

At 96-43, the Dodgers are also 53 games over .500 for the first time this season.

Andrew Heaney started for the Dodgers and he got the win for his five inning outing. Heaney did allow another home run, the 11th home run he had given up in Heaney’s last five starts.

Jake Cronenworth’s solo home run in the second inning began the scoring in this game. The Padres would make it 2-0 in the third inning. Jose Azocar doubled off Justin Turner’s glove and would later score as Freddie Freeman could not field Juan Soto’ ground ball.

Joe Musgrove seemed to be in a groove having pitched four scoreless innings. But in the fifth inning, Justin Turner homered to center and one out later, Chris Taylor hit one over the left field wall to tie the game.

Threatening with two homers. pic.twitter.com/UZ3AGyknT6 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 11, 2022

In the top of the sixth, Mookie Betts led off with a double and with one out, Freddie Freeman was intentionally walked. Musgrove then hit Will Smith to load the bases. Max Muncy followed with a two-run single to give the Dodgers their first lead of the game.

That hit also sent the Padres starting pitcher to the bench. Musgrove would pitch 5⅓ innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

Roberts Suarez would get the final two outs to limit the scoring to two runs.

With the two-run lead, Alex Vesia relieved Heaney. Heaney finished with five innings pitched, two runs (one unearned) and three hits allowed. He would retire the Padres in order, striking out two.

The Dodgers added on to their lead in the seventh. Cody Bellinger singled to right and Betts hit his second double to put two runners in scoring position. Trea Turner blooped a ball just out of Azocar’s and Bellinger beat the throw to make it 5-2.

After Freeman grounded out, Smith was intentionally walked to load the bases. But then Muncy also walked to drive in another run. All of those maneuvers were moot once Turner hit his second home run in the game to make it 10-2.

The Padres had first-baseman Will Myers pitch the ninth inning and Trea Turner homered to push the final score to 11-2. That home run meant Turner joins Davey Lopes and Pedro Guerrero has the two Dodger infielders to have at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases in a season.

That stolen base was Trea Turner's 21st of the season. He also has 18 home runs



Only two Dodgers infielders had a 20/20 season:



Davey Lopes (1979) 28 HR, 44 SB

Pedro Guerrero (1983) 32, 23https://t.co/fDvbVXgHqp — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) August 28, 2022

Andre Jackson pitched the last two scoreless innings as the Dodgers will have yet another happy flight to their next destination.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Jake Cronenworth (16), Justin Turner 2 (13), Chris Taylor (9), Trea Turner (20)

WP — Andrew Heaney (3-2): 5 IP, 3 hits, 2 runs (1 earned), 2 walks, 6 strikeouts

LP — Joe Musgrove (9-7): 5⅓ IP, 6 hits, 4 runs, 1 walk, 5 strikeouts

Up next

The Dodgers will head to Phoenix to play their last series at Chase Field which begins Monday night. Ryne Nelson who had one of the best debut starts in Diamondback history, last week he pitched seven scoreless innings with seven strikeouts at San Diego, will go against Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PDT and it will be on SportsNet LA and MLB Network (out-of-market only).