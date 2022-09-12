Dodgers Week 23: Back in the playoffs again

The Dodgers took care of business by winning two more series against divisional foes, putting them within a whisker of a ninth National League West title in the last 10 seasons.

Los Angeles has won nine straight series against NL West teams, and their 41-15 mark against the division (.732) would be their best divisional winning percentage in team history. The mark to shoot for is the 1974 team, who were 63-27 (.700) against the NL West.

The Dodgers on Sunday clinched a playoff berth, their 10th straight season doing so.

Batter of the week

Freddie Freeman found his home run stroke again, snapping an 87-plate-appearance drought with a three-home run week and ended up hitting .545. It was a close battle with Max Muncy, who also homered three times, drove in nine, and had a 1.559 OPS. Justin Turner was under consideration too with his three homers, including two in Sunday’s clincher.

Pitcher of the week

Julio Urías continued his consistent run atop the Dodgers rotation. In his one start this week, he pitched seven innings to shut down the Padres outside of two solo home runs, the only source of offense against the left-hander over his last five starts.

Week 23 results

4-2 record

40 runs scored (6.67 per game)

24 runs allowed (4.00 per game)

.718 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

96-43 record

756 runs scored (5.44 per game)

446 runs allowed (3.21 per game)

.724 pythagorean win percentage (101-38)

Magic number: 2 to clinch the NL West

Miscellany

Century city: When Max Muncy’s three-run home run in the eighth inning put Wednesday’s game to bed, the second player to score on the hit was Freddie Freeman, giving him 100 runs scored on the season. It’s the fourth time in his career scoring at least 100 runs for Freeman, who led the National League in scoring in each of the last two seasons. This year, he’s second in the NL in runs, with 103 through Sunday, behind only teammate Mookie Betts at 109. This is just the third time since moving to Los Angeles that the Dodgers have had multiple players score 100 runs. In 2019, Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy did it, and in 1962 the team had Maury Wills, Tommy Davis, and Willie Davis do so. Trea Turner, who scored a career-high 107 runs last season, has scored 90 times this year, on pace for 105 runs. The franchise record for 100-run Dodgers is six, with Duke Snider, Jim Gilliam, Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, and Gil Hodges all reaching triple digits for the juggernaut 1953 Brooklyn team.

Transactions

Monday: Jake Reed, who was designated for assignment on September 2, was claimed off waivers by the Orioles.

Monday: Eddy Alvarez was released.

Monday: Justin Bruihl was called up from Triple-A, and Ryan Pepiot was optioned.

Saturday: Blake Treinen landed on the injured list with shoulder tightness, retroactive to Wednesday. Andre Jackson was recalled.

Game results

Week 23 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Freeman 22 7 12 2 3 8 0 4 27 0.545 0.593 1.045 1.638 Muncy 17 6 8 1 3 9 0 1 18 0.471 0.500 1.059 1.559 J.Turner 19 4 5 0 3 8 0 3 22 0.263 0.364 0.737 1.100 T.Turner 26 7 9 2 1 6 2 2 28 0.346 0.393 0.615 1.008 Betts 22 5 4 3 0 0 0 4 27 0.182 0.333 0.318 0.652 Taylor 19 1 4 0 1 2 0 0 19 0.211 0.211 0.368 0.579 Smith 16 2 3 1 0 1 0 1 18 0.188 0.278 0.250 0.528 Thompson 17 2 2 1 1 1 0 1 18 0.118 0.167 0.353 0.520 Bellinger 14 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.143 0.200 0.143 0.343 Starters 172 36 49 10 12 35 2 17 192 0.285 0.354 0.564 0.918 Barnes 11 3 5 1 1 1 0 0 11 0.455 0.455 0.818 1.273 Gallo 15 1 2 1 1 4 0 0 16 0.133 0.188 0.400 0.588 Vargas 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.143 0.250 0.143 0.393 Alberto 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 Bench 37 4 8 2 2 5 0 1 39 0.216 0.256 0.432 0.689 Offense 209 40 57 12 14 40 2 18 231 0.273 0.338 0.541 0.878

Week 23 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Urías 1 1-0 7.0 5 2 2 2 5 2.57 1.000 6.29 Kershaw 1 0-0 6.0 5 2 2 0 8 3.00 0.833 2.65 Anderson 1 1-0 7.0 8 3 3 0 3 3.86 1.143 6.01 May 1 0-0 5.0 5 4 3 3 3 5.40 1.600 6.95 Heaney 2 1-1 10.3 9 8 7 3 14 6.10 1.161 7.89 Starters 6 3-1 35.3 32 19 17 8 33 4.33 1.132 6.18 Martin 3 0-0 3.3 2 0 0 0 4 0.00 0.600 1.65 Vesia 2 0-0 2.0 0 0 0 1 4 0.00 0.500 0.65 Jackson 1 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.000 1.15 Kimbrel 2 0-0, Sv 2.0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 0.000 3.15 Bickford 2 0-0 1.7 2 0 0 0 2 0.00 1.200 0.75 Ferguson 2 0-0 1.7 0 0 0 1 2 0.00 0.600 2.55 Phillips 1 1-0 1.3 1 0 0 2 2 0.00 2.250 4.65 Treinen 1 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 1 1 0.00 1.000 4.15 Bruihl 2 0-0 2.7 5 2 2 0 1 6.75 1.875 12.15 Hembree 2 0-1 1.3 4 3 2 1 2 13.50 3.750 0.15 Bullpen 18 1-1, Sv 19.0 16 5 4 6 20 1.89 1.158 3.36 Totals 24 4-2 54.3 48 24 21 14 53 3.48 1.141 5.19

Up next

The Dodgers finish off their last extended road trip of the season by running the Dante Powell gauntlet with three games apiece in Phoenix and San Francisco.