Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XII chat

By Eric Stephen
Minnesota Twins v Arizona Diamondbacks Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

The Dodgers have an opportunity to clinch a playoff berth for a second straight day on Monday with a win over the Diamondbacks, in the opener of a three-game series at Chase Field.

Tyler Anderson pitches for the Dodgers, facing rookie right-hander Ryne Nelson, who pitched seven scoreless innings a week ago in San Diego in his major league debut.

Mookie Betts starts at second base for the fifth time this season. He’s played six games and 37 innings at the position so far in 2022. Trayce Thompson is in right field.

Jordan Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Reno before the game by Arizona, and starts in left field. Infielder Wilmer Difo was designated for assignment.

Dodgers/D-backs lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs
Pos Dodgers Pos D-backs
2B Betts C Kelly
SS Turner 2B Marte (S)
1B Freeman (L) RF McCarthy (L)
C Smith 1B Walker
3B Muncy (L) 3B Rivera
DH Turner DH Garrett
LF Gallo (L) LF Luplow
RF Thompson CF Thomas (L)
CF Bellinger (L) SS Perdomo (S)
Tyler Anderson vs. Ryne Nelson on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (96-43) at D-backs (66-73)
  • Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Ryne Nelson
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

