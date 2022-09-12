 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

September 12: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 0

Dodgers clinched a playoff berth (again, sort of)

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers got big hits from Cody Bellinger (a two-run double) and Mookie Betts (a three-run home run) to shut out the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix, clinching a playoff berth.

Sep 12, 2022, 10:38am PDT