September 12: Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 0

Tyler Anderson pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers got big hits from Cody Bellinger (a two-run double) and Mookie Betts (a three-run home run) to shut out the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Chase Field in Phoenix, clinching a playoff berth.
Sep 12, 2022, 10:38am PDT
September 12
Dodgers patience pays off to beat D-backs, clinch playoff berth
September 12
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XII chat
The Dodgers open a series against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix.
September 12
Dodgers actually haven’t clinched a playoff spot just yet
Because of the possibility of multi-team tiebreakers, the Dodgers haven’t technically clinched a playoff spot yet, despite thinking so on Sunday. But their magic number for a postseason berth is just one heading into Monday.
September 12
Dodgers vs. D-backs series preview
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks for three games at Chase Field in Phoenix, with a possible clinching of the National League West happening during the series.