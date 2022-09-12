Freddie Freeman wins National League player of the week for 3rd time this season

Freddie Freeman was a hit machine and hit three home runs last week against San Francisco and San Diego, helping the Dodgers to the doorstep of another divisional title. On Monday, Freeman was rewarded by being named National League player of the week.

Freeman had 12 hits in 22 at-bats last week, hitting .545/.593/1.045 with three home runs and two doubles, driving in eight runs and scoring seven times. He had four hits on Saturday, Freeman’s fifth four-hit game of the season. The three home runs last week matched Freeman’s total for his previous 43 games, during which he was still productive, hitting .325 with 12 doubles.

“What he prides himself on taking good at-bats, whatever the situation dictates, whether it’s driving in a run, whether it’s taking a walk, seeing pitches,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in San Diego on Saturday, as shown on SportsNet LA. “The back of the baseball card doesn’t lie. He’s going to hit homers, but he’s not a home run hitter. He prides himself on being a good hitter. The slug is going to come in bunches.”

On the season, Freeman is hitting .331/.403/.527, leading the majors in batting average, hits (180), and doubles (45), the latter just four shy of tying the Los Angeles Dodgers record for two-baggers in a season. Freeman has started all 139 games this season, one of three major leaguers to play every game so far in 2022, along with Freeman’s former teammate Dansby Swanson in Atlanta and Matt Olson, Freeman’s replacement at first base for the Braves.

This is the third NL player of the week honor this season for Freeman, who also won for June 20-26 and July 11-17. Freeman is the second Dodger to win three NL player of the week awards in a season, for an award that began in 1973. Mike Piazza also won three weekly honors during his stellar rookie season in 1993.

The Dodgers have won five NL player of the week honors this season. In addition to Freeman, Cody Bellinger won for the week of April 18-24, and Mookie Betts captured the award for August 22-28.