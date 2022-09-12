Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 139

The Dodgers’ blowout win on Sunday clinched a playoff berth for a 10th consecutive season, and also pushed them to 96 wins on the season, with 23 games left to play. Various records are in play for the Dodgers, franchise marks the most likely to be toppled, with an MLB record at least possible.

Best Dodgers record

106 wins is the most any Dodgers team victories in any one season, and if that number looks familiar, it’s because Los Angeles won that many in both 2019 and 2021. This year, the Dodgers are 53 games over .500 through Sunday, and only need to finish 11-12 to set a new franchise record for wins.

Going by winning percentage, the 2022 Dodgers currently stand at 96-43 (.691), which would be the highest in team history over a full season. In the 60-game 2020 season, the Dodgers were 43-17 (.717).

The top two Dodgers records over a full season are by a pair of Brooklyn teams. The 1899 Superbas were 101-47 (.6824) and the 1953 Dodgers were 105-49 (.6818). To top those win percentages, LA this year needs 111 wins, which would require a 15-8 finish.

The Dodgers this year are on pace to win 112 games.

Most MLB wins in a season

If the Dodgers do even better than 15-8 down the stretch, they have an outside chance at reaching the major league record for wins. The 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners both won 116 games.

To match those juggernauts, the Dodgers would need to finish the year 20-3. That would match the best 23-game stretch by any major league team in 2022, accomplished by the Dodgers, Mariners, and Yankees.