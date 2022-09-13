Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 140

The Dodgers were late bloomers Monday night in Phoenix, scoring three in the seventh and three in the ninth to take care of the Diamondbacks in the series opener.

Monday’s win puts the Dodgers at 97 wins on the season, with 22 games left to play. Various records are in play for Los Angeles, with franchise marks the most likely to be toppled, and an MLB record at least possible.

Best Dodgers record

The last three years have seen the Dodgers win at a high clip, twice surpassing the previous franchise mark for wins set by the 1953 team at 105. Only nine teams in the franchise history dating back to the 1880s have finished above 100 wins and the 2022 version of the Dodgers could become the fourth in their last five full seasons.

The 2019 team set the bar at 106 wins and the 2021 matched it despite finishing second. That short-lived record will fall this season if the Dodgers only win 10 of the remaining 22 games.

Going by winning percentage, the 2022 Dodgers currently stand at 97-43 (.693), which would be the highest in team history over a full season. In the 60-game 2020 season, the Dodgers were 43-17 (.717).

The top two Dodgers records over a full season are by a pair of Brooklyn teams. The 1899 Superbas were 101-47 (.6824) and the 1953 Dodgers were 105-49 (.6818). To top those win percentages, LA this year needs 111 wins, which would require a 15-8 finish.

The Dodgers this year are still on pace to win 112 games.

Most MLB wins in a season

The 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners both won 116 games. The Dodgers would need to finish the year 19-3 just to tie that mark.