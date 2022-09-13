Tyler Anderson’s magnificent season

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

For the second straight day, the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast is talking about the Dodgers clinching a playoff spot. Not because they did it twice, but rather because this time, it was for real.

Tyler Anderson continued his season-long excellence, one of the better one-year contracts in recent franchise history. Anderson leads the Dodgers in innings pitched, thanks to seven scoreless frames on Monday in Phoenix, his third straight start of that length. Anderson’s 2.62 ERA ranks fifth in the National League, a list topped by teammate Julio Urías at 2.30.

Anderson’s steadiness has buoyed the Dodgers in a season of injuries, especially on the pitching side. Fellow first-time All-Star Tony Gonsolin, having a resplendent season of his own, is currently sidelined, and his rehab isn’t going as well as hoped, putting in jeopardy his chances of being ready to pitch in October.

Victor González and Danny Duffy suffered setbacks as well, with their rehab assignments ended, which throws a wrench into their respective longshot odds for the postseason as well.

