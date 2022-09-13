 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XIII chat

The division title is nigh

By Estevão Maximo
Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for the eighteenth time this season, looking to secure his eighth win, and the Dodgers 98th, in a matchup against the Diamondbacks, and right-hander Merrill Kelly.

The Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young winner should reach over the 100-innings mark with this start, and as expected, he’s been brilliant, pitching to the tune of a sub 1.000 WHIP, and 2.62 ERA.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (97-43) at D-backs (66-74)
  • Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly
  • Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
  • Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

