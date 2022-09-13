Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks Game XIII chat

Clayton Kershaw takes the ball for the eighteenth time this season, looking to secure his eighth win, and the Dodgers 98th, in a matchup against the Diamondbacks, and right-hander Merrill Kelly.
The Dodgers’ three-time Cy Young winner should reach over the 100-innings mark with this start, and as expected, he’s been brilliant, pitching to the tune of a sub 1.000 WHIP, and 2.62 ERA.
Dodgers-Diamondbacks lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup at D-backs: pic.twitter.com/MaXF4E8kq1— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 13, 2022
Game 141. pic.twitter.com/AU7XTDGYZn— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) September 13, 2022
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (97-43) at D-backs (66-74)
- Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly
- Location: Chase Field, Phoenix
- Time: 6:40 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
