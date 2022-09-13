Dodgers clinch the NL West the earliest since moving to Los Angeles

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix, securing their ninth National League West title in the last ten years. The win was the Dodgers’ 98th of the season through just 141 games, making this the earliest a Los Angeles Dodgers team has clinched a division or league crown.

By date, the 2019 team actually clinched three days sooner, with a win in Game 146, at Baltimore. But that was their 146th game of the season, which started on March 28. This year, the MLB season didn’t start until April 7, thanks to a 99-day lockout that took up the bulk of the offseason and truncated spring training.

Here’s a look at the Dodgers’ clinching dates for either a division title (1969-present) or National League pennant (1958-68), excluding a pair of shortened campaigns — 1981 (by strike) and 2020 (by pandemic).

The earliest any Dodgers team has ever clinched was in 1955, when Brooklyn — on its way to winning the first World Series in franchise history — clinched the pennant on September 8. That was in Game 138 of a 154-game season. This year’s Dodgers play a longer schedule, but also have a larger lead, clinching with 21 games still remaining in a 162-game season.