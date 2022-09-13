 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights from the Dodgers NL West clinching celebration

Clayton Kershaw: “It’s really fun to be on this team.”

By Eric Stephen
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

I’m not sure if you heard this, but the Dodgers won the National League West again. The clincher came Tuesday night, with Clayton Kershaw pitching seven scoreless innings to beat the D-backs.

Kershaw is the only Dodgers player who’s been around for all ten years of the Dodgers’ current playoff streak, so it’s only natural that manager Dave Roberts asked the franchise icon to address the team before the celebration began in earnest.

“I just want to say I love you guys, and thank you for being so good. It’s really fun to be on this team,” Kershaw said, which kicked off the champagne spraying.

Kirsten Watson and David Vassegh were all over the clubhouse, getting interviews from as many players as possible on SportsNet LA.

Perhaps the funniest of the group was Vassegh with Justin Turner. Naturally, their interview was interrupted several times by various others dumping beer on both of their heads.

“That’s serious brain freeze, guys,” said Vassegh.

“If you had a brain,” quipped Turner.

“Thank you,” Vassegh retorted.

Later in the interview, as things were wrapping up, Turner referenced Vassegh’s infamous and painful slide last month in Milwaukee. “We couldn’t have done it without your six broken ribs and three broken wrist bones,” Turner said.

Some more highlights from the clinching celebration:

Here’s the front page of the sports section of Wednesday’s Los Angeles Times:

