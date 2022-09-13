 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks

September 13: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0

9th NL West crown in 10 years for LA

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings and the Dodgers hit three home runs to shut out the Diamondbacks for a second straight night at Chase Field, clinching the National League West for Los Angeles.

