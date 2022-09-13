September 13: Dodgers 4, Diamondbacks 0

Clayton Kershaw pitched seven scoreless innings and the Dodgers hit three home runs to shut out the Diamondbacks for a second straight night at Chase Field, clinching the National League West for Los Angeles.
Sep 12, 2022, 10:38am PDT
September 13
Highlights from the Dodgers NL West clinching celebration
The Dodgers won the National League West for the ninth time in the last 10 years. Here’s how they celebrated.
September 13
Dodgers found the best version of themselves to win the NL West
The Dodgers are National League West division champions again, with the best team of their 10-year streak of making the postseason.
September 13
Dodgers clinch NL West without breaking a sweat
Clayton Kershaw led a brilliant effort to secure the Dodgers’ ninth National League West division title in 10 seasons.
September 13
Dodgers’ NL West clinch is earliest since moving to LA
The Dodgers clinched the National League West in their 141st game of the 2022 season, marking the earliest they’ve clinched a division or pennant in a full season since moving to Los Angeles.
September 13
Tommy Kahnle is back after 4 months on the IL
The Dodgers activated reliever Tommy Kahnle off the 60-day injured list after the right-hander missed four months with a bone bruise in his right elbow.
September 12
Dodgers vs. D-backs series preview
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks for three games at Chase Field in Phoenix, with a possible clinching of the National League West happening during the series.