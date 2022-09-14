As the Dodgers’ season winds down, the team is still keeping things interesting. For this week’s Dodgers links, take a look at some of the top stories you might have missed while wondering whether they’d actually clinched a playoff spot.

Tony Gonsolin wasn’t able to throw at full intensity during a recent bullpen session, but he’s still expected to return by the end of the season, according to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya.

James Outman hit a home run in his first at bat for the Dodgers, and that’s not even the half of his epic introduction to Los Angeles. That’s why Henry Palatella lists Outman as one of the top debuts of 2022 at MLB.com.

Craig Kimbrel’s wife and daughter chose “Let it Go” as his walkup song last month for National Women’s Day. Now, he seems like a new pitcher — so much so that he might just keep the new anthem, writes Bill Plunkett at the OC Register.

The Diamondbacks may be serious underdogs when it comes to playing the Dodgers, but manager Torey Lovullo welcomes the challenge. “I always maintain that when our eyes get a look at something that’s just a little bit, perhaps, bigger, stronger, faster than you, then you catch up quicker,” he said to Nick Piecoro of Arizona Republic.

Good news for the likes of Chris Taylor: Rawlings will officially begin awarding Gold Gloves to utility players beginning this season, The Athletic reports.