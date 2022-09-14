 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks

September 14: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

Contributors: Jake Dicker and Eric Stephen
One out away from a series sweep, Craig Kimbrel allowed his first hit in nine appearances, a walk-off home run by Sergio Alcántara, giving the Diamondbacks a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.

Sep 12, 2022, 10:38am PDT