September 14: Diamondbacks 5, Dodgers 3 (10 innings)

One out away from a series sweep, Craig Kimbrel allowed his first hit in nine appearances, a walk-off home run by Sergio Alcántara, giving the Diamondbacks a win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night at Chase Field in Phoenix.
Sep 12, 2022, 10:38am PDT
September 14
Dodgers fall to D-backs in 10
Sergio Alcantara’s walk-off homer keeps Dodgers from completing the sweep.
September 14
Freddie Freeman finally gets a rest day
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is not in the starting lineup for the first time all season, the day after the team clinched the National League West, snapping a 141-start streak. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner also get rest days.
September 14
Michael Grove called up to start D-backs series finale
The Dodgers called up Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start the series finale in Arizona, and Andre Jackson was optioned.
September 12
Dodgers vs. D-backs series preview
The Dodgers play the Diamondbacks for three games at Chase Field in Phoenix, with a possible clinching of the National League West happening during the series.