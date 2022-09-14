Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XIV chat

A day after clinching the NL West title for the ninth time in ten years, the Dodgers will attempt to complete the series sweep versus the Diamondbacks.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman (for the first time all season) and Justin Turner get the night off. After being recalled this afternoon, Michael Grove will make the start for the Dodgers. Arizona hands the ball to Zach Davies.

