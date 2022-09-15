In the wake of Gavin Lux’s neck injury, Mookie Betts could be seeing more time at second base for the Dodgers — and that’s not a bad thing at all.

In the third inning of Monday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Betts fielded a hit off of pitcher Tyler Anderson’s glove and oh-so-smoothly shoveled it to first for a spectacular out.

And as if that wasn’t quite enough, Betts surprised even himself with a sliding grab back in right field on Tuesday.

Mookie Betts made the sliding catch and looked at the #Dodgers bullpen like pic.twitter.com/YLe6LraRv2 — Dodger Blue (@DodgerBlue1958) September 14, 2022

A walking highlight reel, indeed.

Honorable Mention

Trea Turner showed off a slick move of his own on Tuesday, and it had nothing to do with his beautiful slide — though it did involve getting very well acquainted with the field.

Turner dove for a ball near third base in the fourth inning and promptly rocketed it across the field to first for an inning-ending out, adding to the fireworks on an eventful night for L.A.