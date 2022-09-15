Andy Pages homers twice, drives in five for Tulsa

With the shrinking schedule in the minors, Dodgers affiliates only had three games on the schedule Wednesday night and wins were a luxury not afforded to with club in action.

Player of the day

Andy Pages had no problem driving in runs, hitting two homers on his way to account for five of the six runs scored by the Drillers. Pages launched a solo homer in the eighth and a grand slam in the ninth.

The 21-year-old has 26 long balls on the season after hitting 31 a year ago and is just one away from equaling the 57 extra-base hits he hit for Great Lakes last season in High-A.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City came away on the losing end of both games in their doubleheader that made up for the rainout Tuesday. The Dodgers were shutout in Game 1 and tied it in the ninth of Game 2 only to have the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies) walk it off in the bottom of the ninth.

The Dodgers didn't have much going in the Game 1, allowing two solo home runs to put then only runs on the board for the Isotopes.

Despite scoring first in Game 2 on a Tony Wolters RBI-single in the second, OKC trailed 3-2 entering the ninth inning. Michael Busch hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to tie the game. But the first three batters of the bottom half of the ninth reached, including a Coco Montes double that sent everybody home.

The loss drops Oklahoma City 2.0-games behind El Paso (Padres) in the PCL East as the Chihuahuas beat Round Rock again Wednesday night.

At least James Outman was still making plays in the outfield like this:

James went all-Outman to make this grab! pic.twitter.com/S2SurUszyP — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 15, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers had 10 hits and six runs Wednesday. Unfortunately for them, Springfield (Cardinals) scored twice as many runs, sending Tulsa to a 12-6 loss.

Until Pages hit the grand slam in the ninth, Tulsa was only 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Until Pages went off in the eighth and ninth with his two home runs, a Brandon Lewis solo smash in the fourth was the only other run scored for the Drillers.

23 for 23. @realbrandonleww puts us on the board! pic.twitter.com/xby3VOYdiH — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) September 14, 2022

Springfield scored three runs in each of the second and ninth while touching up Tulsa pitching for five in the seventh.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers recalled RHP Michael Grove and optioned RHP Andre Jackson to Oklahoma City Dodgers.

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule