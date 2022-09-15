Trea Turner highlights Dodgers’ busy offseason

On Wednesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN, along with four other unnamed ESPN writers, placed 112 upcoming free agents into five tiers. Of the players ranked, nine are current Dodgers.

Only four players were considered “Tier 1” free agents: Aaron Judge, Nolan Arenado, Jacob deGrom... and Trea Turner. Turner has been everything the Dodgers could’ve hoped for since acquiring him at the trade deadline last season. In his contract year, Turner is slashing .305/.350/.488. Following an offseason that saw marquee shortstops Corey Seager, Carlos Correa and Trevor Story change teams, Turner will be the clear cut No. 1 middle infielder on the market, and it's up to Andrew Friedman to make sure he stays in LA.

A pair of Dodger left handers, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson, were ranked as “Tier 3” free agents. Kershaw will hit the market for the second straight offseason and will most likely have the same two options that he did last winter: come back to LA or go home and play for the Rangers. Kershaw has always said he wants to win, and it’s very clear that the Dodgers, not Rangers, give him the best chance to do that.

Justin Turner, Andrew Heaney and Joey Gallo are ranked as “Tier 4” free agents, and Craig Kimbrel, Chris Martin, and David Price are ranked as “Tier 5” free agents.

Ultimately, the Dodger front office will have a lot of decisions to make this offseason, but it starts with Trea Turner.

