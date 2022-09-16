Dodgers rewind: Greg Shanahan

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

Friday’s episode of the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at Greg Shanahan, who pitched two seasons for the Dodgers in the 1970s.

Shanahan was drafted by the Dodgers in the 33rd round in 1970 out of Humboldt State in northern California. He pitched a total of 11 games and 22⅔ innings for the Dodgers in 1973 and 1974, which doesn’t seem like much but when you consider that the Dodgers only used 14 and 13 pitchers, respectively for those seasons, it’s even more impressive that Shanahan cracked the roster.

Included within is Shanahan fanning a Hall of Famer for his first career strikeout, and having a memorable encounter as a rookie with Henry Aaron in Atlanta.

