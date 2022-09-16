Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVII chat

The Dodgers begin their final 2022 series against the Giants, with the first of three games at Oracle Park in San Francisco this weekend.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|RF
|Betts
|CF
|Yastrzemski (L)
|SS
|Turner
|1B
|Flores
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|LF
|Pederson (L)
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Villar
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|3B
|Turner
|2B
|Estrada
|LF
|Gallo (L)
|DH
|Calhoun (L)
|2B
|Taylor
|C
|Bart
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|RF
|González (L)
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (98-44) at Giants (69-74)
- Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Logan Webb
- Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
- Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
- TV: Apple TV+
