Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

September 16: Dodgers 5, Giants 0

LA’s 3rd shutout win in 4 games

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
Dustin May allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, the Dodgers hit three doubles and stole four bases to beat the Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

5 Total Updates Since
Sep 16, 2022, 9:31am PDT