September 16: Dodgers 5, Giants 0

Dustin May allowed no hits in five scoreless innings, the Dodgers hit three doubles and stole four bases to beat the Giants on Friday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Sep 16, 2022, 9:31am PDT
Sep 16, 2022, 9:31am PDT
-
September 16
Dustin May dazzles in Dodgers win in San Francisco
Dustin May was hitless for five innings in his fifth start since coming back from Tommy John surgery, helping the Dodgers cruise to a win over the Giants in San Francisco.
-
September 16
Dodgers win 50 road games for 3rd time ever
The Dodgers reached 50 road wins in 2022, the third time in franchise history to do so. With five away games remaining on the schedule, Los Angeles needs only two more road wins to set a new team record.
-
September 16
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVII chat
The Dodgers open a three-game series against the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
-
September 16
Gavin Lux expected back in Dodgers lineup on Saturday
After being sidelined for the better part of four weeks with a neck issue, Gavin Lux is expected to return to the Dodgers lineup on Saturday in San Francisco, in what will be his first start in 14 games.
-
September 16
Dodgers vs. Giants series preview
The Giants are struggling, but the Dodgers have few worries.