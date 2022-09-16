Andy Pages, Jose Ramos, Jorbit Vivas highlight Dodgers’ Arizona Fall League contingent

Arizona Fall League rosters were unveiled on Friday, with the month-long prospect showcase set to begin play on Monday, October 3.

Each major league team sends seven players to the AFL, spread across six teams playing in the greater Phoenix area. The Dodgers’ AFL contingent is headlined by Andy Pages, Jose Ramos, and Jorbit Vivas.

In addition to that hitting trio, Dodgers pitchers Hyun-il Choi, Tanner Dodson, Ben Harris, and Emmet Sheehan.

Dodgers prospects will play for the Glendale Desert Dogs, which plays its games at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, spring home of the Dodgers and White Sox. Glendale is comprised of players from the Dodgers, White Sox, Reds, Twins, and Brewers.

Pages is hitting .236/.339/.473, a 104 wRC+ this season as the youngest player on Double-A Tulsa, his 22nd birthday coming in December. He was ranked the 69th-best prospect in MLB Pipeline’s midseason rankings, and tabbed as No. 74 by Baseball America. Pages’ 26 home runs are fifth-most in the Dodgers minors this season.

Fellow 21-year-old slugging outfielder Ramos hit 25 home runs this season, combined between Low-A Rancho Cucamonga and High-A Great Lakes. Vivas, who was added to the Dodgers’ 40-man roster last November, hit .269/.374/.401, a 120 wRC+ in Double-A, with more walks (63) than strikeouts (58).

Sheehan (sixth round) and Harris (eighth) were drafted by the Dodgers this July, and both have racked up strikeouts early in their professional career. Harris has a 3.72 ERA with 107 strikeouts (45-percent rate) and 37 walks in 55⅔ innings between both Class-A levels, and Sheehan has a 3.05 ERA in 65 innings between Great Lakes and Tulsa, with 102 strikeouts (38.1 percent) and 30 walks.

Choi, 22, pitched only once for Great Lakes in April before missing four months on the injured list. He made one rehab start in the Arizona Complex League in August, so the Arizona Fall League will help the right-hander get some innings in before the offseason.

Dodson, 25, was acquired from the Rays for Luke Raley in March, and had an 8.10 ERA in 28 games for Tulsa, with more walks (36) than strikeouts (28) in 33⅓ innings.

Triple-A Oklahoma City head athletic trainer Chelsea Willette is a member of the Glendale Desert Dogs coaching staff.

The Arizona Fall League will use the rules changes approved for the 2023 MLB season — a pitch clock, restrictions on defensive shifting, and larger bases.

In addition, the automatic ball-strike (ABS) system will be in place for Arizona Fall League games at Salt River Fields (spring home of the D-backs and Rockies; AFL home to the Salt River Rafters) and Chase Field, which will host three AFL games on October 15.

Under the ABS system, which was in place this season in Triple-A and Low-A Southeast, allows for batters, pitchers, and catchers to challenge an umpire’s call. Teams are allowed three incorrect challenges per game, meaning if a challenge is correct it does not count against the three-challenge limit.

Arizona Fall League games begin on Monday, October 3, with a home run derby set for Saturday, November 5 and Fall Stars Game on Sunday, November 6, both at Sloan Park in Mesa. The AFL title game is Saturday, November 12 at Scottsdale Stadium.