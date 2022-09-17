Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 143

The Dodgers got back on the winning track by beating the Giants on Friday in San Francisco, and in doing so notched their 99th victory of the season, keeping them on pace to set a few franchise records in 2022.

Best Dodgers record

The most Dodgers wins in a single season is 106, accomplished in each of the last two full seasons (2019 and 2021). At 99-44, the 2022 squad is on pace to beat that record, needing only to finish 8-11 to set a new mark.

In 2019, the Dodgers were 92-51 through 143 games on their way to 106 wins. In 2021 at this point in the season, Los Angeles was 90-53.

As good as those 2019 and 2021 teams were, the 2020 team was 43-17 (.717) en route to winning the World Series, the best winning percentage in franchise history. But that was only a 60-game season.

Going by full-season Dodgers teams only, the best winning percentage was by the Superbas in 1899 (101-47, .6824), narrowly edging the 1953 Brooklyn team (105-49, .6818).

This year’s Dodgers have a .692 winning percentage through 143 games, still ahead of those teams’ paces. To reach the top winning percentage over a full season in Dodgers history, the 2022 team needs 111 wins, which would require a 12-7 finish.

National League history

In the live ball era, only two National League teams have won 108 games — the Big Red Machine in 1975, and the Mets in 1986. But no National League team has won more than 108 games since the 1909 Pirates (110-52).

To be the first NL team in 113 years with more than 108 wins, the Dodgers have to finish 10-9.

These Dodgers also still at least technically have a chance to reach the major league record for wins in a season. The 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners each won 116 games for the most in MLB history. To match that, the Dodgers would have to finish 17-2. Don’t bet on it.