Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVIII chat

The Dodgers are gunning for triple digits in wins on Saturday night against the rival Giants in San Francisco.

Gavin Lux is back in the lineup for the first time in 16 days. Julio Urías starts on the mound. Tyler Anderson will miss a few days to welcome his third child.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts LF Estrada SS Turner DH Villar 1B Freeman (L) 2B Flores C Smith 1B Davis 3B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria DH Turner C Bart CF Thompson SS Crawford (L) LF Gallo (L) CF Brinson 2B Lux (L) RF Ramos

Game info