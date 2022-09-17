Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVIII chat

The Dodgers are gunning for triple digits in wins on Saturday night against the rival Giants in San Francisco.
Gavin Lux is back in the lineup for the first time in 16 days. Julio Urías starts on the mound. Tyler Anderson will miss a few days to welcome his third child.
Dodgers-Giants lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Giants
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Estrada
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Villar
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|2B
|Flores
|C
|Smith
|1B
|Davis
|3B
|Muncy (L)
|3B
|Longoria
|DH
|Turner
|C
|Bart
|CF
|Thompson
|SS
|Crawford (L)
|LF
|Gallo (L)
|CF
|Brinson
|2B
|Lux (L)
|RF
|Ramos
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (99-44) at Giants (69-75)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. John Brebbia (bullpen game)
- Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
- Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
