Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVIII chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Dodgers are gunning for triple digits in wins on Saturday night against the rival Giants in San Francisco.

Gavin Lux is back in the lineup for the first time in 16 days. Julio Urías starts on the mound. Tyler Anderson will miss a few days to welcome his third child.

Dodgers-Giants lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
RF Betts LF Estrada
SS Turner DH Villar
1B Freeman (L) 2B Flores
C Smith 1B Davis
3B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria
DH Turner C Bart
CF Thompson SS Crawford (L)
LF Gallo (L) CF Brinson
2B Lux (L) RF Ramos

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (99-44) at Giants (69-75)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. John Brebbia (bullpen game)
  • Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
  • Time: 6:05 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

