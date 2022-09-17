September 17: Dodgers 7, Giants 2

The Dodgers pounded out 11 hits in the first four innings, including a home run by Trayce Thompson and three hits by Justin Turner, to beat the Giants on Saturday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco and reach 100 wins faster than any team in franchise history.
Sep 16, 2022, 9:31am PDT
September 17
Hit parade backs Urías in Dodgers’ 100th win
The Dodgers scored early and often against a Giants bullpen game, and Julio Urías pitched six strong innings for his 14th win in his last 16 starts. The Dodgers won their 100th game of the season, faster than any team in franchise history.
September 17
Fastest Dodgers team to 100 wins
The Dodgers reached 100 wins in their 144th game of the season, the fastest team to 100 victories in franchise history, and one of only five MLB teams to win 100 games that fast since integration.
September 17
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XVIII chat
Julio Urías and the Dodgers battle the Giants at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
September 17
Anderson on paternity list, Jackson recalled from Triple-A
The Dodgers placed Tyler Anderson on the paternity list and recalled Andre Jackson from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
September 16
Dodgers vs. Giants series preview
The Giants are struggling, but the Dodgers have few worries.