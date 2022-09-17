 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

September 17: Dodgers 7, Giants 2

LA is 100-44

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Samantha Carleton
The Dodgers pounded out 11 hits in the first four innings, including a home run by Trayce Thompson and three hits by Justin Turner, to beat the Giants on Saturday night at Oracle Park in San Francisco and reach 100 wins faster than any team in franchise history.

Sep 16, 2022, 9:31am PDT