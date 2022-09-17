Dodgers place Tyler Anderson on paternity list, recall Andre Jackson from Triple-A

Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson has delivered all season, a first-time All-Star and rotation anchor who leads the team in innings. Now, he’ll get a few days off for another delivery.

Anderson was placed on paternity leave on Saturday, with he and his wife Taitym welcoming their third child.

The left-hander is 15-3 with a 2.62 ERA that ranks fifth in the National League. Anderson has 119 strikeouts and 32 walks in his 27 games and 161⅔ innings, the latter leading the Dodgers. Paternity leave, by rule, is a minimum of three days and a maximum of seven, so Anderson will be out until at least Tuesday.

Anderson was in line to pitch Monday against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, but that won’t happen now. With Michael Grove inserted as a sixth starter last Wednesday plus Thursday’s scheduled off day, the team has plenty of room to maneuver the rotation. For instance, Clayton Kershaw last pitched Tuesday, and would still be on extra rest if he starts on Monday.

Clayton Kershaw threw his bullpen session yesterday, good chance #Dodgers ace pitches Monday on 5 days rest. https://t.co/ictp5FXIDO — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 17, 2022

The Dodgers have a split doubleheader against the D-backs on Tuesday. Grove would be on five days rest to start one of those games.

In the interim, the Dodgers recalled Andre Jackson as an extra arm in the bullpen. This is the fourth stint in the majors for Jackson, who was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday.

Dodgers-Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts LF Estrada SS Turner DH Villar 1B Freeman (L) 2B Flores C Smith 1B Davis 3B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria DH Turner C Bart CF Thompson SS Crawford (L) LF Gallo (L) CF Brinson 2B Lux (L) RF Ramos

Jackson has pitched once for the Dodgers this season, throwing two scoreless innings last Sunday to close out a win in San Diego. The right-hander has struggled this year in Triple-A with a 5.00 ERA and 61 walks in 75⅔ innings to go with his 76 strikeouts. Though in his last seven outings with Oklahoma City, Jackson posted a 3.26 ERA and while his 19 walks in 30⅓ innings is still high, his 14.1-percent walk rate during that stretch is a marked improvement over his 19.1-percent walk rate in his first 14 games.

Notes

As foretold on Friday, Gavin Lux is starting at second base for the Dodgers on Saturday, batting ninth. It’s the first game since September 1 for Lux, who has been battling neck issues.

Trayce Thompson gets the start in centerfield and Joey Gallo in left field for the Dodgers. John Brebbia starts for the Giants in what is expected to be a bullpen game for the home team.

San Francisco made a few roster moves before the game. Pitcher Sean Hjelle was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, with the 6’11 right-hander likely to take down innings on Saturday. Heliot Ramos was also called up from Triple-A, and starts in right field for the Giants.

Pitcher Luis Ortiz, who recorded five outs in relief on Friday, and old friend Willie Calhoun were optioned to Sacramento.