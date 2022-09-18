Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIX chat

The Dodgers will attempt to sweep another series against the Giants today as they send out Andrew Heaney against Alex Cobb at Oracle Park. While it only seems like every win from this point on checks off another record for the Dodgers, a win today would set a few records.

Best winning percentage against the Giants in a season series in over 120 years - According Elias Sports, a win in their final regular season game would mean a 15-4 (.789) record against the Giants, that would be second to the Dodgers best record in head-to-head matchups 10-2 (.833) in 1899

The Dodgers could win their 52nd road game this season, that would be a franchise record, bettering the 51 wins accrued by the 1952 Brooklyn Dodgers

Finally, with Cardinals loss against the Reds earlier on Sunday, a win would lower the magic number to clinching a first-round bye in the National League playoffs to one.

Dodgers - Giants lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Giants Pos Dodgers Pos Giants RF Betts SS Estrada SS T. Turner DH Villar 1B Freeman (L) 2B Flores DH J. Turner 1B Davis 3B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria LF Thompson C Bart 2B Taylor CF Brinson CF Bellinger (L) LF González (L) C Barnes RF Ramos

