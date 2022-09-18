 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Giants Game XIX chat

Dodgers look to complete road trip with sweep over Giants

By Craig Minami
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Dodgers will attempt to sweep another series against the Giants today as they send out Andrew Heaney against Alex Cobb at Oracle Park. While it only seems like every win from this point on checks off another record for the Dodgers, a win today would set a few records.

  • Best winning percentage against the Giants in a season series in over 120 years - According Elias Sports, a win in their final regular season game would mean a 15-4 (.789) record against the Giants, that would be second to the Dodgers best record in head-to-head matchups 10-2 (.833) in 1899
  • The Dodgers could win their 52nd road game this season, that would be a franchise record, bettering the 51 wins accrued by the 1952 Brooklyn Dodgers

Finally, with Cardinals loss against the Reds earlier on Sunday, a win would lower the magic number to clinching a first-round bye in the National League playoffs to one.

Dodgers - Giants lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
Pos Dodgers Pos Giants
RF Betts SS Estrada
SS T. Turner DH Villar
1B Freeman (L) 2B Flores
DH J. Turner 1B Davis
3B Muncy (L) 3B Longoria
LF Thompson C Bart
2B Taylor CF Brinson
CF Bellinger (L) LF González (L)
C Barnes RF Ramos
Andrew Heaney vs. Alex Cobb on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (100-44) at Giants (69-76)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Alex Cobb
  • Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
  • Time: 4:08 p.m. PT
  • TV: ESPN

