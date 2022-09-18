Dodgers wins record tracker: Game 144

On Saturday the Dodgers kept the train rolling, winning their 11th consecutive series against a National League West team. The win over the Giants in San Francisco was the Dodgers’ 100th win of the season, the fastest to 100 wins in franchise history.

As you might expect, this keeps the Dodgers well in line to set a couple other franchise records, and with an excellent chance to make their mark in National League history as well.

Best Dodgers record

After Saturday, the Dodgers are now 100-44, needing only a convenient 7-11 finish to set a new team record for wins. In both 2019 and in 2021, the Dodgers won 106 games for the top mark. That makes for three consecutive full seasons with 100 wins, putting Los Angeles in select company.

Teams to win 100+ games in 3 straight full seasons:



2019-22 Dodgers

2017-19 Astros

2002-04 Yankees

1997-99 Braves

1969-71 Orioles

1942-44 Cardinals

1929-31 A’s



LAD won 106 in 2019 & '21



Only team to win 105+ in 3 straight full szns: 1942-44 Cardinals



No team has done it w/106 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 18, 2022

The best two Dodgers winning percentages in a full season are by the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas (101-47, .6824) and the 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers (105-49, .6818).

This year’s team has a gaudy .694 win percentage, and to beat those 1899 and 1953 teams the Dodgers will need 111 wins, meaning an 11-7 finish.

National League history

The Dodgers are currently on pace for 112.5 victories, which would be especially notable if they somehow earn half a win. But if they get to 109 wins, they’d reach a mark not accomplished by a National League team in 113 years.

Here are the NL teams to win at least 108 games in a season:

1906 Cubs: 116-36

1909 Pirates: 110-42

1975 Reds 108-54

1986 Mets 108-54

Somehow the Dodgers still have a shot to reach the all-time MLB wins record, with both the 1906 Cubs and 2001 Mariners each winning 116 games. That would require a 16-2 finish by Los Angeles.