Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin’s role, Brusdar Graterol, Blake Treinen, David Price

Monday when the Dodgers are back home at Dodger Stadium, the mounds will be busy with several Dodgers pitchers in various stages of rehab from injury.

Tony Gonsolin is the headliner, set to throw a bullpen session Monday after a bullpen session on Saturday that manager Dave Roberts told reporters wasn’t quite 100 percent but is getting closer.

Gonsolin last started August 23, and is on the injured list with a forearm strain. Given the time remaining in the schedule, it’s highly unlikely he pitches as a starter if he’s ready for the postseason, at least not as deep as he pitched in games earlier this season.

"Monday could be a busy day for the pitching staff." - Dave Roberts gives an update on players returning from injuries. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/Yl4zoBiMDT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 18, 2022

“To expect him to be built up like he was before he went down is very unrealistic,” Roberts told reporters, per SportsNet LA. So then the point is, when we get down the road, to see what we have.”

Summing up from the beat reporters on site in San Francisco and the pregame scrum with Roberts, Yency Almonte is expected to join Triple-A Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment this week. Almonte has been on the injured list for six weeks with elbow tightness.

Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen appear to be the soonest relievers who could be activated, possibly this coming week. Treinen’s earliest date of activation is Thursday. David Price is slightly behind that duo’s timetable, and will also throw this week at home.

Brusdar Graterol will face hitters Monday and could be activated next week, Dave Roberts said.



Said the same could be true for Blake Treinen as well. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) September 17, 2022

David Price is now throwing a bullpen session. Plan for Price is to throw to hitters when #Dodgers return home and then be activated. — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 17, 2022

Links

Buster Olney at ESPN wrote about the prowess of Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, and Freddie Freeman atop the Dodgers lineup. Within the piece is a stat from Sarah Langs of MLBcom noting no major league team has had its top three hitters in the lineup all ranking in the top 10 in MLB in WAR, as Betts, Turner, and Freeman are.

Tommy Kahnle says his second injured list stint this season, missing four months with a bone bruise in his elbow, helped him rehab to feeling back where he was before his 2020 Tommy John surgery. Bill Plunkett at the Orange County Register has more.