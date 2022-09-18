 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

September 18: Dodgers 4, Giants 3 (10 innings)

LA sets team record with 552nd road win

Contributors: Craig Minami and Samantha Carleton
Mookie Betts doubled home a run and Max Muncy walked with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th inning. Then, Andre Jackson, Justin Bruihl hung on in the bottom of the frame to complete the Dodgers’ sweep of the Giants on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Sep 16, 2022, 9:31am PDT