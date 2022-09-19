Drew Avans, Michael Busch help Oklahoma City keep pace in PCL race

Of the two Dodgers minor league affiliates still playing, one ended its regular season with playoffs looming this week, and another braces for a six-game series that could decide the division.

Player of the day

Drew Avans had three hits and drove in four runs in Oklahoma City’s road in in Albuquerque on Sunday. The centerfielder hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and added a two-run single in the sixth.

Drew Avans is having a day!



He's now got 3 hits and a season-high 4 RBI, including this two-run single to extend the lead to 9-4! pic.twitter.com/SyTjYs01s8 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) September 18, 2022

The centerfielder reached base 50 games in a row before having that streak snapped after crashing into the wall on August 16. Avans missed 10 games after that wall crash, and struggled since returning, hitting just .222/.341/.250 with one extra-base hit and five RBI in 18 games.

Avans nearly matched that RBI total on Sunday.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Avans, Ryan Noda, and Michael Busch all homered in Oklahoma City’s slugfest win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies). For Busch, it was his 19th home run in 102 games since getting promoted to Triple-A. On the season, Busch is hitting .280/.368/.520 with 105 RBI and 114 runs scored in 133 games.

Between OKC and Tulsa, Busch is up to 30 homers and 105 RBI.



He entered today second in all of the Minors in runs scored and fifth in total bases. https://t.co/TSXgjq8gRV — Alex Freedman (@azfreedman) September 18, 2022

Logan Salow started the bullpen game for Oklahoma City and allowed three runs, two of them earned. But it was still a milestone for the left-hander, who has been out with an injury all season. Salow, who was acquired from the A’s for Wilmer Font in April 2018, last pitched on October 2, 2021 before Sunday. Salow turns 28 on September 27.

OKC’s win kept them one game back of the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) with nine games left to play. The Chihuahuas overcame deficits in the ninth and 10th innings to beat Round Rock on Sunday. Oklahoma City plays six games at El Paso beginning Tuesday.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers ended their regular season with a loss to the Springfield Cardinals. Andy Pages hit his 29th double of the season in the loss. Tulsa did not homer on Sunday, but did set a franchise record with 196 home runs on the year.

Tulsa finished with a 69-67 record on the season, which included 40-27 in the first-half to win the North Division of the Texas League. The Drillers will play the second-half division winner Wichita Wind Surge (Twins) to open the playoffs in a best-of-3 series beginning Tuesday in Wichita. Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 will be in Tulsa.

Sunday scores

Tuesday schedule