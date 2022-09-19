Dodgers notes: David Price’s future, Trayce Thompson having fun, Andrew Friedman

David Price, who is currently on the injured list with left wrist inflammation and working his way back, told reporters in San Francisco on Sunday that his baseball-playing future is still undecided.

Clarification was needed because earlier Sunday, part of Bob Nightengale’s Sunday column at USA Today included a note that Price planned to retire.

“It’s just time” the 37-year-old Price told Nightengale. “Everything on my body hurts.’’

It’s worth noting, after 15 years in the majors and a contract that expires at the end of the season, Price has certainly been mulling retirement, and this isn’t exactly new. Price also hinted at retirement back in June, though hedged in an interview with Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

“I mean, yes and no. My (two) kids love it so much,” Price told Plunkett. “That’s the only thing that makes me even think about playing any longer.”

Price this season has a 2.58 ERA in 38 games, with 37 strikeouts and six unintentional walks in 38⅓ innings. Every appearance this season has been in relief for Price, a change from 2021, when he was used in myriad roles, including leverage relief, mop-up duty, opener, and starter for a stretch.

The veteran left-hander last pitched on August 29.

Price added, “If this is it, I want to go out strong,” per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.

