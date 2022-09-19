Dodgers sweep Giants, set team record for road wins

The Dodgers suffered no extended hangover after clinching the National League West, instead going to San Francisco to beat the Giants for three games. Sunday’s windy, rainy series finale is the main topic this morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast.

Los Angeles was 15-4 against their rivals this season, including 13 wins in their last 14 meetings. During the weekend, the Dodgers won their 100th game — one of five MLB teams in the last 75 years to reach the century mark so quickly — and then their 101st. Sunday also made the Dodgers 52-26 on the road, setting a new franchise record for most road wins in a season.

The flip side of that is the Dodgers have 14 of their final 17 regular season games at home and, counting the start of the NLDS, they will basically be able to sleep in their own beds for 21 of the next 24 nights.

Among the things to sort out at home include Tony Gonsolin finding his way back in some role, and finding if and when Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen might be activated this week, and possibly David Price and Yency Almonte the week after that.

