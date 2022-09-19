Dodgers vs. Diamodbacks series preview

The ghost of this season’s lockout still haunts us, even into fall. Some creative scheduling to make up missed games has resulted in a five-game stretch against the Arizona Diamondbacks this week, including a doubleheader on Tuesday.

With Tyler Anderson out on paternity leave for the start of the series, the Dodgers have readjusted their rotation accordingly. They’ll have Clayton Kershaw pitching today on five days of rest, with plenty of options for the remainder of the week. Michael Grove came in as a sixth starter last Wednesday and should be ready to go if needed, and Andre Jackson was recalled to provide backup in the bullpen. Anderson, meanwhile, will likely start one of Tuesday’s doubleheader games.

We saw the Diamondbacks recently, of course, in three games at Chase Field, where the Dodgers clinched the division title. Los Angeles has continued a hot streak of eight wins in their last 10 games, including a sweep of the Giants, while Arizona has a nearly opposite record of 3-and-7 in their last 10 contests.

The D-backs are also dealing with a pair of recent pitching injuries: Right hander Ryne Nelson is listed as day-to-day after taking a pitch off of his right forearm, and Keynan Middleton is on the 15-day IL with a toe sprain.

As for the Dodgers, Blake Treinen is expected to throw to live batters today and could be activated later this week, according to Bill Plunkett at the OC Register.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks Schedule

Monday: Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Tuesday (Game 1): TBD vs. TBD

12:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Tuesday (Game 2): TBD vs. TBD

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Wednesday: Dustin May vs. TBD

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA

Thursday: Julio Urías vs. TBD

7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA